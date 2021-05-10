Poem: The Loggers

move from tree to

tree in the thrill of fel-

ling, feeling the sky in-

side their eyes as the

canopies open onto

forever and the blue blue

hue of heaven croons

a song called “nothing”

called “everything” as the

chorus of foliage soughs a-

long beneath the noise of

Brobdignagian saws at

the necks of oaks, pines,

palmitos, kapoks, bao-

babs, ashes, palms, ipe,

teaks, redwoods, lo-

custs, walnuts, mahog-

anies, birches, hick-

ories, beeches, cedars,

spruces, hemlocks, cher-

ries, and firs for a rea-

son they can’t explain oth-

er than to say, “We’re fol-

lowing a longing to

raze the trees we love and

because they’re there is

all with a cost we can’t re-

sist to tear the sky and al-

so—dare we say the supra-

lapsarian saw?—be-

cause we can,” which

sounds depraved, we

know, but echoes as a

call that lures us into the

oldest groves where the

hermit thrush incants a

song that grows as an aur-

al seed inside the ear in-

side our ears: “oh holy hol-

y, ah, purity purity eeh,

sweetly sweetly” and the

chickadee’s stutter up-

braids in vain: “There’s some-

thing deeply wrong be-

neath that has swelled to

a ‘progress’ that is no

less than the clear-

cut forests that are void

of any Hawthorne ef-

fect which might have dis-

abused you of the fact that

a tree amounts to on-

ly a stick on the scale of

your hearts when you’ve

felled so many you have no

notion of the loss you’ve

wrought because you’ve

thought from the start that

the genius of saws, skid-

ders, splitters, and trucks

permitted you license to

‘do as you wish’ which

you have, in fact, be-

cause it’s your job—fel-

ling trees in heaven’s the-

ater—and the industry de-

mands it and you’re good

at it Goddamit and it’s thril-

ling besides to watch

them fall so slowly a-

cross the sky and onto

the ground where they

shake the Earth itself like

a word that’s holy if cursed

and because the mus-

ic of cracks, crashes, and

thuds has drugged your

blood with a thirst to

drink the sky with your al-

ready loaded eyes in the

din of Husqvarnas, Poul-

ans, Stihls, and Tigercats.”