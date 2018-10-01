Poem: Chosen Family

When you find your people you’ll still look over your shoulder sometimes to see if you’re being followed. You’re hoping one or two people you don’t know will want to see where you’re going. When you find your people they won’t ask you where you came from because they’ll already know & if they don’t they’ll be busy putting good food on your plate & asking you if you’re hungry or broke. When you find your people they’ll tell you to use any bathroom you want, marry anybody you want, work side-by-side together for long hours in close quarters without any fear of being harmed. When you find your people they’ll throw the ball to you, offer you their love song & say you need to listen to this track & dance with us whether or not you know all the steps. When you find your people they’ll say Do You Remember & you’ll say Yes until you remember together the different ways the whole thing happened. When you find your people they’ll say wear whatever you want, wear the tightest dress, wear the hot pants, wear your birthday suit. They’ll say we love your skin & drag & natural hair & we love you naturally so please just live & don’t let anybody kill you or tell you they’ve killed you & you’re just fine the dead way you are. When you find your people don’t leave them & don’t let them off the hook when they are in the wrong. When they are trying to take themselves out of the world lay your hands on them & call them yours & yours & yours. When you find your people be sure you’ve been preparing your heart the entire way by loving your difficult self & what you pretend you don’t know but you do so that when you see them smiling into your eyes, the soft or tough flags of their hands covering yours in a truth so light & fierce you see you all have been midair for some time & could go higher & burn some shit up if you remembered what else is good everywhere & everywhere you look.

Rachel Eliza Griffiths is an artist whose most recent poetry collection is Lighting the Shadow (Four Way Books, 2015). She lives in New York City.