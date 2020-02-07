On the Line: On the 2020 Superhighway

The new Supermajority movement launched with a giant pink-and-orange bus criss-crossing the country to mobilize women ahead of the 2020 elections. The initiative—led by National Domestic Workers Alliance Executive Director Ai-jen Poo, former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza—hopes to call attention to the fact that women are the majority of organizers, donors, activists, and voters across the country, yet their political rights and interests remain under-represented, marginalized, and under attack. I joined the two-and-a-half-week tour in the fall of 2019.

From Atlanta to Las Vegas, and everywhere in between, we met women who care deeply about our country and communities—in union halls, small businesses, college campuses, and living rooms. At each stop, the tour hosted roundtable discussions, where rooms full of women gathered to talk about the most pressing issues in their lives and ways to change them for the better. Eventually, the discussions were distilled into Five Majority Rules, a collection of goals at the heart of the movement. 1. Our lives are safe. 2. Our bodies are respected. 3. Our work is valued. 4. Our families are supported. 5. Our government represents us. And there’s a Super Rule: “The lives and experiences of women—particularly women of color—are front and center in addressing all of our nation’s challenges. From climate change to immigration to criminal justice reform, the people most impacted must be at the forefront of the solutions.”