Poem: [On the death of a friend of a friend]

[On the death of a friend of a friend]

Thinking, drinking,

Drinking, thinking—

I never knew which came first,

The thinking or the drinking.

Psyche, as always,

Recovered herself.

As an artist, you learn these lessons

All over again with a vengeance:

How different the world looked

Only a few hours ago.

We are seven, echoes in

My head like a nightmare

Of responsibility. We are

Homesick for the key

To a canon of delight,

A situation which is too foul

To be the subject of a tragedy,

And it may be an immense relief

If it can be shown that one’s life

Has the pattern rather

Of a tragedy, the tragic

Working out and repetition

Of a pattern, a worthwhile flavor.

Or red. Or salve.

Every procession ends

In a funeral

And goes away on a boat.

Whenever a book ends,

Silence, as if a stewardship

Had ceased.

This poem is a cento, a kind of poetry quilt made of lines patched from many sources, including the Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous and other works of poetry and prose (the last three lines, for example, come from Katie Peterson’s Permission). “[On the death of a friend of a friend]” is dedicated to Alice Lyons in memory.