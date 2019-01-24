“Just a child” is the phrase for them the NGOers always used. A phrase in which “just a child” meant categories of inviolable trust, of innocence destroyed, of abused understandings between NGOers, parents, child, world. But when I stepped back, and I was, in my role, as overly involved in assuming what she was—“murdered”— as anyone, I saw it all from a space-time continuum not hers—and that was when I had to back off and try to see it clear: the not-her who was not her file in Refugee Protection and who, in some otherworld parallel to this one, kept on staring over my shoulder as I read about the murders of her, her father and brothers by gunmen who came into their house and asked them all to step into the street where in a business-like way, in the back of the head, they gunned them down. While her not-her looked on, I looked at violated trust, innocence investigated, disabused understandings between tribe and tribe, Mohammed and Jesus, nation and nation, each examining her forensics: “round contact wound with blackened seared skin margins, lead snowstorm appearance on X-Ray due to peeling back of bullet jacket releasing minute lead fragments, radiating fractures of occipital bone . . .” Almost nothing to go on except the fact that she was in the database the Protection woman showed me: “This,” she said, “is what makes my job difficult.” But now that she was not-her, did not-her need no protecting, not just-a-child, not tooth-for-tooth, snowstorm, Mohammed, Jesus, not-even-a-picture-of-her-living?