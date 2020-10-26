normaleo tropifatalista
estar normal en el fatalismo facho;
macanear en vez de batir;
romper tus colmillos cepillando;
que te salgan moretones con el sol;
pensar que todo está en orden
cuando el mar asalta tu puerta;
perder de vista el último árbol;
subir los hombros a falta de sombrilla;
que te caiga mal el lagarto y comas cartón,
y pienses que no hay cosa peor que el grafiti;
pasar tus tardes jugando dominó con los fantasmas;
discutir con el vecino porque quiere de tu agua;
quejarte que el precio del ataúd subió a tres familiares;
leer que están desapareciendo chamacos
y decir ¡tenemos que protestar pacíficamente!;
pacíficamente prender las noticias;
enterarte que la mitad del país
vive en una prisión subterránea;
mandarles cartas de regaño;
abanicarte en el aire acondicionado
y lamentar que la nieve artificial no dura.
perder un porcentaje alto de agua corporal;
insistir que es culpa de los trabajadores en huelga;
nunca volver a tu tamaño original;
cortarte un brazo para remar hasta el shopping;
ver un deambulante y decirle busca trabajo;
vivir de la ficción de la que vives,
y cuando escuchas poesía decir
no tengo tiempo para fantasías y estupideces.
jurar que los cuatrienios son bizcochos;
nunca ver la cotorra ahora extinta;
subir de puesto y ganar lo mismo;
ganar lo mismo que es menos que cero
y más que nada;
soñar con un paraíso súper lindo;
jurar que todos menos tú
tienen problemas.
normaleo tropifatalista
to be normal under fascist fatalism;
to beat up instead of beat the eggs;
to break your fangs while brushing;
to grow bruises under the sun;
to think all is in order
when the sea raids your door;
to lose sight of the last tree;
to raise your shoulders when there’s no umbrella;
to get sick eating lizard, switch to cardboard,
and think there is nothing worse than graffiti;
to spend your afternoons playing dominoes with ghosts;
to argue with your neighbor because he wants your water;
to complain the casket price has gone up to three relatives;
to read that young folks are disappearing
and say we have to protest peacefully!;
to peacefully turn on the news;
find out half the country
lives in a subterranean prison;
send them scolding letters;
fan yourself with the air conditioner on high
and lament that artificial snow melts fast.
to lose a high percentage of your weight in water;
to insist it’s the strikers’ fault;
to never return to your original size;
to cut off your arm and row to the supermarket;
to see a homeless man and say get a job;
to live your fiction,
and when you hear poems say
i don’t have time for fantasies and nonsense.
to swear elections are pies;
to never see the now extinct parrot;
to get a promotion and not a raise;
to earn the same which is less than zero
and more than nothing;
to dream of a super nice paradise;
to swear that everyone but you
has problems.