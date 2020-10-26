normaleo tropifatalista

estar normal en el fatalismo facho;

macanear en vez de batir;

romper tus colmillos cepillando;

que te salgan moretones con el sol;

pensar que todo está en orden

cuando el mar asalta tu puerta;

perder de vista el último árbol;

subir los hombros a falta de sombrilla;

que te caiga mal el lagarto y comas cartón,

y pienses que no hay cosa peor que el grafiti;

pasar tus tardes jugando dominó con los fantasmas;

discutir con el vecino porque quiere de tu agua;

quejarte que el precio del ataúd subió a tres familiares;

leer que están desapareciendo chamacos

y decir ¡tenemos que protestar pacíficamente!;

pacíficamente prender las noticias;

enterarte que la mitad del país

vive en una prisión subterránea;

mandarles cartas de regaño;

abanicarte en el aire acondicionado

y lamentar que la nieve artificial no dura.

perder un porcentaje alto de agua corporal;

insistir que es culpa de los trabajadores en huelga;

nunca volver a tu tamaño original;

cortarte un brazo para remar hasta el shopping;

ver un deambulante y decirle busca trabajo;

vivir de la ficción de la que vives,

y cuando escuchas poesía decir

no tengo tiempo para fantasías y estupideces.

jurar que los cuatrienios son bizcochos;

nunca ver la cotorra ahora extinta;

subir de puesto y ganar lo mismo;

ganar lo mismo que es menos que cero

y más que nada;

soñar con un paraíso súper lindo;

jurar que todos menos tú

tienen problemas.

normaleo tropifatalista

to be normal under fascist fatalism;

to beat up instead of beat the eggs;

to break your fangs while brushing;

to grow bruises under the sun;

to think all is in order

when the sea raids your door;

to lose sight of the last tree;

to raise your shoulders when there’s no umbrella;

to get sick eating lizard, switch to cardboard,

and think there is nothing worse than graffiti;

to spend your afternoons playing dominoes with ghosts;

to argue with your neighbor because he wants your water;

to complain the casket price has gone up to three relatives;

to read that young folks are disappearing

and say we have to protest peacefully!;

to peacefully turn on the news;

find out half the country

lives in a subterranean prison;

send them scolding letters;

fan yourself with the air conditioner on high

and lament that artificial snow melts fast.

to lose a high percentage of your weight in water;

to insist it’s the strikers’ fault;

to never return to your original size;

to cut off your arm and row to the supermarket;

to see a homeless man and say get a job;

to live your fiction,

and when you hear poems say

i don’t have time for fantasies and nonsense.

to swear elections are pies;

to never see the now extinct parrot;

to get a promotion and not a raise;

to earn the same which is less than zero

and more than nothing;

to dream of a super nice paradise;

to swear that everyone but you

has problems.