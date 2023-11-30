Poem: My Son Throws a Blanket Over My Daughter

At night, at home, we sit on the floor,

close to each other and

far from the windows and the red

lights of bombs. Our backs bang on the walls

whenever the house shakes.

We stare at each other’s face,

scared and yet happy that we were lucky,

that our lives were spared this time.

The walls wake up from their fitful sleep.

Flies gather around the only lit ceiling lamp

for warmth in the cold night,

cold except when missiles hit

and heat up houses and roads and trees,

scorching an adjacent neighborhood.

Every time we hear a bomb

falling from an F-16 or an F-35,

our lives panic. Our lives freeze

somewhere in-between, confused

where to head next:

to a graveyard, to a hospital,

or to a nightmare.

Our lives keep their shivering hands

on their wristwatch,

fingers ready to remove the batteries

if and when needed.

My four-year-old daughter, Yaffa,

in her pink dress, hears a bomb

explode. She breathes in deep,

covers her mouth with her dress’s

ruffles.

Yazzan, her five-and-a-half-year old brother,

grabs a blanket warmed by his sleepy body.

He lays the blanket on his sister.

You can hide now, he assures her.

As for me and my wife, Maram, we pray

that a magic blanket would hide all the houses

from the bombs and take us to somewhere safe.