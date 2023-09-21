Poem: August as Stopped Watch

On the pool, a blue inner tube was clockwork clean.
Our pistol fingers fired Pew! Pew! in sunlight’s hymn.
I smoothed the water’s surface with my palm.
Later, we ate popcorn from a clear pink plastic bowl.
I jammed a whole handful into my mouth.
Each reach Jasmine said, I only eat one piece at a time
and she grabbed a kernel with her small hand.
Such was our existence.
The red wooden fence around the pool blocked each distance.
The geometrics of light beneath the water.
I admired her mother’s cigarette smoke, its long symphonic curl.