What You Get

Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers say he’s having a hard time scraping together the more than $450 million he was ordered to pay after he lost a civil fraud case in New York.

Never mind that in a deposition last year, Trump said he had much more than $400 million cash on hand.

For some odd reason, no one wants to lend a half-billion dollars to a guy with a history of lying about property values (among other things).

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that Trump’s current campaign for President is a do-or-die effort to head off painful legal penalties, settlements, and even incarceration.