What You Get

For some reason, no one wants to lend former President Donald Trump the hundreds of millions of dollars he owes.

Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers say he’s having a hard time scraping together the more than $450 million he was ordered to pay after he lost a civil fraud case in New York. 

Never mind that in a deposition last year, Trump said he had much more than $400 million cash on hand.

For some odd reason, no one wants to lend a half-billion dollars to a guy with a history of lying about property values (among other things).

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that Trump’s current campaign for President is a do-or-die effort to head off painful legal penalties, settlements, and even incarceration.