Trumpzilla vs. Nikki Haley

It sure is looking like the Republican Party is going to make it official: former President Donald Trump is the leader of their party and is their choice for President—again.

Yes, things could change. People could turn away from Trump in droves if he gets convicted in one of his multiple criminal trials.

But don’t forget that there are a lot of people within the party who sure seem to want the twice-impeached, full-time criminal defendant as their nominee.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is putting up a fight, but the results are not looking great for her. She’s not polling all that well even in her home state of South Carolina, and that primary is still a long way off. Not to mention, Trump just trounced her two times in a row, in states where Haley kinda’ sorta’ had a chance.

In her concession speech, Haley took a dig at “the political elite” supporting Trump, which is pretty funny coming from a three-term member of the South Carolina House of Representatives who went on to become governor, but left that gig to join the Trump Administration as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and is now running for President.

I think I know what she was getting at, though.