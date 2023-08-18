Trump, Trump, & Associates

Now that Donald Trump has been indicted a fourth (4th!) time, his legal strategy is becoming more apparent: Delay, distract, and do everything he can to win back the presidency so he can pardon himself.

Call me overly optimistic, but it’s hard to believe that Trump will walk away from all ninety-one criminal charges unscathed. (If you like to dream big, the Defendant-In-Chief is apparently looking at more than 700 years of jail time.)

Criminal conviction is a very real possibility, which leaves the presidency as his ultimate "Get Out of Jail Free" card.