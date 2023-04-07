Trump Brand Arrest

Of course I would love it if the days of giving Donald Trump any attention were over, but it is kind of a big deal when an ex-President is arrested.

Let’s hope that this season’s Trump show won’t result in every news network giving him free airtime to rant and rave. So far, signs are good(ish) that media outlets won’t turn over their megaphones to him quite like they did when he first ran for President.

I’m not interested in the sheer outrageousness of Trump and the insanity that emanates from his mouth—as much as in who is supporting and defending him. Still. After the insurrection. After two impeachments. After so many lies. After ripping refugee children from their families. (Sorry, I just can’t seem to let that one go.)

It is truly incredible the amount of support the newly-arrested Donald J. Trump received from Republicans in Congress. Consider me surprised and flabbergasted at the same time.