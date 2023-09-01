Trump’s Four-Dimensional Day Planner

It is hard to imagine what Donald Trump’s daily planner looks like, but I thought I’d take a shot.

Between indictments, arrests, campaign rallies, trials, and new crimes, Trump is one busy defendant and head of the Republican Party.

I’m beginning to have a little more hope that he will face some sort of justice—but the fact that he’s clearly the leader of one of the two main political parties in the United States is decidedly less hopeful.

It is the fact that so many Republicans still supporting Trump amid charges of conspiracy, fraud, and “sabotaging the peaceful transfer of power” is what really scares me.