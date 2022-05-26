Thoughts and Prayers Interrupted

With the awful school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Republican lawmakers are of course quick to offer prayers and vacuous condolences to the fourth-grade victims and their families. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other top state politicos like Senator Ted Cruz are putting on their frowny empathetic faces . . . but not for too long!

On May 27, several complicit politicians with blood on their hands are scheduled to speak at the annual National Rifle Association convention in Houston. I’m sure their speeches will be filled with venom directed at those evil Democrats who they’ll accuse of politicizing a tragic shooting. The Republicans will blame the shooter’s mental health. They’ll call for arming teachers and building . . . “man traps?”

They’ll suggest just about everything except for laws that prevent civilians in the United States from having easy access to weapons of war. The problem isn’t the guns, they’ll say, the school should have built a moat to slow down any attackers.

Let’s hope one of the most shocking mass shootings that killed nineteen children will lead to a public revolt that will—just maybe—cause recalcitrant Republican lawmakers to grudgingly join with Democrats to actually do something this time around.