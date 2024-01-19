The Victorious Loss of Ron DeSantis

It was a little embarrassing to hear Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis (and fellow Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for that matter) spin a thirty-point loss to Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses as some sort of victory.

Right now it seems clear that the defendant-in-chief will almost certainly be the Republican nominee for President. (Note that I used the wiggle-room term “almost certainly”—because, after all, we have to account for the possibility of Trump's incarceration and/or fleeing to Belarus.)