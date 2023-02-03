The Select Subcommittee of a Weaponized Jim Jordan

Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, has been unleashed as the chair of the “House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.” Let’s be sure we all keep the title of that subcommittee in quotes since it really is just a public relations arm of the Republican Party designed to broadcast the latest fever dreams of conservative persecution.

Be prepared to hear about “investigations” into the FBI, the Department of Justice, the raid on Mar-A-Lago, and any outrage that may have bubbled up from Fox News or OAN. The primary purpose of Jim Jordan’s subcommittee appears to be yet another way to play defense for Donald Trump since the panel of nitwits will be able to poke into whatever investigations they choose.

It’s not “oversight” as much as it is “conspiratorial ranting.”

The worst part about this subcommittee is that it will add to the toxic stew of misinformation and give an official sheen to garbage—and help drown out actual investigations and real instances of weaponized government, like when “independent” special counsel John Durham and former attorney general Bill Barr worked together to do a corrupt President’s bidding.