The Indictment(s) On The Way

Well, he might not be indicted (yet), but the writing is on the wall for Donald Trump. Legal tea leaves have been pointing to Trump getting indicted by the Manhattan district attorney in the case related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. It turns out that secretly funneling payoffs through your business in an attempt to keep an adult film star quiet as you campaign for the presidency may be illegal in New York and definitely has campaign finance implications.

But that’s the smallest indictment that may be headed Trump’s way.

It’s not looking good for the ol’ Insurrector-in-Chief in the top secret documents department and in the overthrowing-democracy case in Georgia. And of course, January 6 investigations may yet catch up to him. (Hey, a cartoonist can dream!)

Meanwhile, the cat fight between Ron DeSantis and Trump is ramping up as Florida’s favorite demagogue was forced to take a stand on the impending indictment(s). He of course highlighted Trump’s seedy porn-payoff while at the same time taking an antisemitic swipe at the prosecutor heading the Stormy Daniels case.

By now we all know that, when Republicans (and Democrats for that matter) give more oxygen to the Trump dumpster fire, his poll numbers always increase . . . which may lead to a thrice (or more?) indicted GOP presidential nominee.