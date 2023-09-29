The House Freedom Caucus

Thanks to chaos among House Republicans, we’re headed for a government shutdown.

Because Representative Kevin McCarthy doesn’t want to lose his speakership, we’re headed for a shutdown.

Because the U.S. House of Representatives is being held hostage by the far-right “Freedom Caucus,” we’re headed for a shutdown—and active-duty military service-members will have to work without pay.

Because the Republican Party is now led by extremists, the program that provides supplemental nutrition to millions of women, infants, and children (WIC) will likely have to close up shop for the time being.