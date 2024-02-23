The Donald Trump Sneakers

Amid all of the trials, hearings, and court rulings, the Donald Trump grift machine keeps chugging along.

The latest addition to the former President's long line of products, scams, and schemes is a $399 pair of Trump-branded sneakers, complete with golden shoelaces.

For Trumpers gullible enough to drop $399 dollars on some questionable footwear, keep in mind the fine print on the website points out that you probably won’t get your sneakers until August. But something tells me you might not see them at all.

Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic at The New York Times, nailed it when she said that Trump is selling a lot more than just sneakers. He's building his 2024 campaign brand, and more importantly, belittling and distracting from the very serious charges he’s fighting in scores of legal arenas.

Golden high-top sneakers are funny and all, but let’s not forget this guy is charged with subverting democracy and conspiring to defraud the United States, and a court found him guilty of rape.