The Denialism of Speaker Mike Johnson

Rightwing mayhem, Party chaos, and the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that hurt Republicans in Tuesday’s election are all personified in the newly chosen House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican of Louisiana.

Just how nutty is the new Speaker of the House?

Probably nuttier than we all first thought.

If there is an extreme rightwing viewpoint, chances are it is espoused by Johnson, and then some. He is a culture warrior who tries to masquerade as a serious conservative legal mind.

Translation: he’s a crackpot.