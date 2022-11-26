As we revel in the joy and wonder of Thanksgiving, let us be particularly thankful that a good number of billionaires are making asses of themselves. (I focus on American billionaires in this cartoon since Thanksgiving for Billionaires is, of course, a U.S. holiday.)

Elon Musk is doing the best job of opening our eyes to the fact that, just because you’re a billionaire, you are not automatically a genius who brilliantly turns your every endeavor into gold. (Thank you, Twitter!)

Sam Bankman-Fried may not be tweeting quite as insanely as Elon, but he has done a masterful job of showing that he is, in fact, just an ordinary business hack and crypto scammer rolled into one. (Unfortunately, thousands of regular people have lost boatloads of money thanks to SBF.)

One thing to remember, it used to be a lot harder to be a billionaire due to (gasp!) progressive tax policy. I try not to think of what programs in education, mental health, or housing could have been funded with the fortunes pissed away by tax-phobic billionaires.