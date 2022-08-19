Steal Back the News Cycle

Signing legislation makes for much more boring news coverage than FBI raids. Even though President Biden and the Democrats have managed to pass some seriously major legislation, most eyes are on the train wreck that is the Trump Republican Party.

Of course we should be paying attention to the metastasizing Republican threats to democracy, but let’s not forget the good things that have happened recently. Reports of the end of the Biden presidency have been greatly exaggerated. (Although the Democratic agenda did appear hooked up to life support for a time.) There has even been a bit of (gasp!) bipartisan support for some bills that recently passed.

Sure, it’s not perfect, but Democrats have been able to pull off a handful of pretty impressive victories. At least the battle against climate change, green energy, and blue collar infrastructure jobs are getting a boost. Democracy and the rule of law? We’ll have to see about that.