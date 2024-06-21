Sometimes a presidential candidate’s ramblings about a battery-powered boat and a shark attack are really about something else—like electric vehicles, the oil and gas lobby, and most importantly, Republican clannishness. Trump—and the Republican Party—has become vehemently against electric vehicles.

It may have something to do with the candidate’s recent billion-dollar ask of the oil and gas industry. More likely, though, it’s that Republicans are trying out a new talking point in their anti-woke culture war.