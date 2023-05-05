Silence Dissent With Decorum(tm)

The beautiful state of Montana isn’t usually featured very prominently in the news (or in my cartoons, for that matter). Unfortunately, it should be getting much more attention now given the outrageous, anti-democratic moves of the Republican-controlled legislature.

Montana is one of the latest states to pass anti-transgender legislation, but it doesn’t stop there. As the House was debating SB 99, which would ban gender-affirming care for minors, State Representative Zooey Zephyr gave a moving and pointed speech opposing the bill.

As she criticized Republicans who supported the legislation, Montana’s first transgender lawmaker said, “I hope the next time there's an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”

The short version of what followed is that Zephyr was silenced and banned from the House floor.