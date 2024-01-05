Satire or Not?

As we head into a presidential election that may once again put our democracy through a very severe stress test, the leading Republican candidate for President is busy fundraising.

(When he’s not busy throwing around Hitler-esque slurs, that is.)

At the risk of giving away the cartoon, Donald Trump has been busy raising money by selling, well, just about anything.

Not in a desperate Giuliani-shilling-for-cigars sort of way, but in a way that really seems to be maximizing his cash haul.

The old saying, “there’s a sucker born every minute” didn’t take into account that those suckers may actually put an unstable dictator in the White House.