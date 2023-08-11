Ron DeSantis: Slitting Throats for America

As Florida governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis drops further in the polls, he is more desperate to get noticed. With Donald Trump’s greater charisma and his attention-grabbing indictments, it’s becoming more clear the Defendant-in-Chief will be the Republican nominee for President . . . so DeSantis acts out in an endless attempt to position himself as the candidate to the right of Trump.

What better way to separate yourself from the leader of the pack than by peppering your speeches with more calls for political violence?

Lately, DeSantis seems to be a big fan of slitting throats.

First he talked about killing people crossing the border whom he suspects are drug smugglers because they’re carrying backpacks, now he talks about slitting throats at the Department of Justice and among the military brass at the Pentagon.

Sigh. Remember when people used to campaign on “hope” and “change”?

Of course, DeSantis is probably just using this violent language as a metaphor.

But if the Trump era has done one thing, it’s teach us that political speech doesn’t always remain just speech.

But never mind, the Florida governor is willing to take that chance to score political points.

In the meantime, DeSantis is also busy turning the state of Florida into his own personal campaign ad.

I just hope no one gives the guy a real knife.