Rightwing Travel

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas likes to bill himself as a regular guy who spends time in Walmart parking lots in his RV.

In truth, it appears that he actually prefers private jet travel and spending time on a luxury super yacht with a Republican billionaire, surrounded by corporate executives, political operatives, Federalist Society lawyers.

Thanks to reporting by ProPublica, the intersection between partisan politics and a Supreme Court justice is a little less secret than it was before.

Billionaire Harlan Crow, who regularly treats Clarence Thomas and his election-denying wife Ginni Thomas to luxury travel and vacations, says they’re just good friends. (Good friends who happen to enjoy spending time in the company of Republican political operatives, corporate executives and a top Trump Administration official while ol’ Harlan foots the bill.)

It all stinks to high heaven, is clearly unethical, and is damaging to the U.S. Supreme Court and the entire United States justice system.

When a Supreme Court justice has no regard for ethics, why should anyone else? Unfortunately that’s the question that too many people will likely ask themselves.