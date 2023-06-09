Rightwing Fashion

In yet another rightwing consumer freak out, some conservative Republicans are outraged (outraged, I say!) at Target for being woke. The big box retailer was selling merchandise that was geared towards the LGBTQ+ community, which caused rightwingers to, of course, roll out the old Satanism and child “grooming” tropes.

Which got me thinking.

If the rightwingers don’t like what Target (or Bud Light or Chick-fil-A) is selling, what would they sell in the aisles of America’s big box retailers?

The answer is, basically the opposite of anything inclusive, welcoming, or kind.