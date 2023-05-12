Republicans Demand Brain Control

For some reason, Republicans like Texas Governor Greg Abbott seem to focus exclusively on the “mental health” angle of mass shootings and gun violence. If you’re a gun rights advocate, you are apparently incapable of pushing for better mental health care AND sensible restrictions on guns. What’s wrong with doing both?

Forget gun control, Republicans want nothing but brain control.

Now that saying “thoughts and prayers” has become so obviously absurd, the new catchphrase is “mental health” anytime a horrific shooting incident takes place.

School shooting? Blame mental health. Mass killing at a shopping mall? It’s the mental health’s fault!

I’m all for mental health, but maybe, just maybe, the ridiculous amount of gun violence in this country has something to do with the fact that we are awash in guns. (Not to mention the fetishization of gun culture.)