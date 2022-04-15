Republicans: Still All In With Trump

If Republicans were to pick a presidential nominee today, who do you think it would be? Not Mitch McConnell or Mitt Romney, that’s for sure. And at this point, even Ron DeSantis—no matter how much more Trump than Trump he tries to be—wouldn’t be the nominee. That’s right, it’s the party of Donald Trump.

Which means it’s the party of Vladimir Putin, or at least the party of love and deference to Putin. That should be a very, very tough place for the Republican Party to be right now. I sure hope their calls to get tougher, send more weapons to Ukraine and blame Joe Biden for everything don’t make people forget just how pro-Trump and pro-Putin the party has been.

The problems between Russia and Ukraine didn’t start at the end of February 2022. Trump and his cronies have been complicit in weakening NATO and undermining Ukraine for years. As thousands of civilians die and an expansionist dictator bombs hospitals and apartment buildings, lets hope voters here in the United States remember who Putin’s pals have been.