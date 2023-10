It’s been an action-packed week for Republicans . . . and it’s only half over as I write this.

I guess you keep pretty busy if you have a political party that is led by a criminal not-so-mastermind and made up of extremist sycophants.

The week opened with the first day of the Trump Organization trial in New York, then devolved into a rightwing revolt on the floor of the House.

It’s pretty fitting and not that hard to draw a bright line connecting the two events.