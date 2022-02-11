The Republican Ministry of Terminology

No matter how much Republican “leaders” like Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney disavow the resolution the Republican National Committee recently passed, they’re not the ones in charge anymore.

The RNC, while delivering a smack-down to Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, called the January 6th insurrection “legitimate political discourse,” which again lays bare just how Trumpist the Republican Party has become.

The next step, as one of our main two parties lurches toward authoritarianism, will no doubt be Donald Trump calling out McConnell and Romney as his followers cry for blood. The list of Republicans bound for Mike Pence’s gallows will surely increase as the party gets crazier and crazier.

Just like Trump, any remaining subtlety is quickly vanishing from the political party formerly known as “Republican.”