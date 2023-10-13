As you may have guessed, horrific violence in Israel and Gaza calls for decidedly un-funny cartoons.

Mocking Kevin McCarthy is one thing, cartooning about people killing civilians is quite another.

No matter how you slice it, civilians in Israel and Gaza (and likely the West Bank) are bearing the brunt of this war—a war that was brewing long before the terror attack on a rave and various locations near the border with Gaza.

Hamas’s brutal attack on Israeli civilians is a war crime, but so is Israel bombing hospitals, ambulances, mosques, and residential towers. (Sorry, the fact that Hamas fighters might be there is no excuse.)

My guiding principle is that, yes, we can oppose Hamas terror attacks and Israel killing innocent civilians.