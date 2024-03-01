Red-Blooded Republicans

Remember back when doing Russia’s bidding meant extorting Ukraine over the phone?

That seems almost quaint now.

Now, former President Donald Trump, the leader of the Republican Party, says he would welcome a Russian invasion of NATO countries, and his sycophants in the U.S. Congress want to cut Ukraine loose. Top Republicans knowingly spread disinformation in an attempt to smear and impeach President Joe Biden.

Whether or not there is kompromat throughout the Republican Party, fealty to Trump now means fealty to Russia—and more specifically, to Russian President Vladimir Putin.