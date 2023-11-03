Questions We Must Ask

Israeli forces are continuing to pound Gaza in the aftermath of the Hamas terror attack on October 7 that sparked this latest round of fighting.

The war shows no signs of easing as millions of civilians desperately try to flee the bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip, which measures only twenty-five miles by six miles and is home to more than two million people, half of whom are children.

Thousands of children have already been killed by Israel’s ham-fisted bombing campaign.

Precision strikes these are not.

Yes, Hamas is an evil terror organization. Yes, they started the latest round of war. Yes, they lurk among the civilians of Gaza.

Yet a disproportionate response to an attack is not only against international law, it is just plain stupid from a tactical standpoint. (See: U.S.A. in Afghanistan and Iraq.)