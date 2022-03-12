UkraineWar-Smith_016.JPG
Ukrainian refugee children look out of the window of a train headed to Poland at the Lviv central train station in Lviv, Ukraine. March 3, 2022.

Photo Essay: Nowhere Left to Go in Ukraine

Though it’s been less than a month since Russia invaded Ukraine, two million Ukrainians have already fled the war-torn country

by

It’s been a little more than two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine and, already, two million refugees have fled the country. The invasion, which began on February 24, has ensnared the nation of forty-four million in a war with one of the largest and most sophisticated armies in the world. Though Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military initially focused on shelling military sites, it is now evident that he intends to break the civilian population by bombarding populous cities and towns. 

This, in turn, has created the largest global refugee crisis since the beginning of the Syrian civil war more than a decade ago. Many of the refugees now find themselves without a place to go after fleeing Ukraine. Some Ukrainian women have left their husbands, sons, brothers, and fathers behind, as men between the ages of eighteen and sixty have been banned from leaving the country in order to fill the ranks of the national military; others have voluntarily stayed behind to join the frontlines in cities across the country.  

As the United States and the European Union impose stiff sanctions on Russia, Ukrainians continue to inspire the world with their show of patriotism, compassion, and battlefield successes. In the southern area of Odessa, citizens are filling sandbags and fortifying streets as they prepare for Russian advances. In the western city of Lviv, an outpost known as the cradle of Ukrainian nationalism, volunteers spend hours making camouflage nets, anti-tank steel barricades, and Molotov cocktails for the army. 

With much unknown at the moment, the Ukrainian people during these days will be remembered as valiant. Not because they knew how to fight, but because they showed the world that their unity, compassion, and humanity toward each other is all that there really is to fight for in the end.