Own the Libs

Just when you thought public health and science couldn’t get any more politicized, right wingers start paying people NOT to get vaccinated.

by

As the omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 keeps killing people around the world, Republican politicians in some states have started to pay people to NOT get vaccinated. Florida, Iowa, Kansas, and Tennessee have decided it’s a good idea to cut unemployment checks for people who have been fired from their jobs because they didn’t comply with vaccine mandates. Anti-vaxxer? Here’s your check!

Just when you thought public health and science couldn’t get any more politicized, right wingers start paying off their favorite recently fired anti-vaccine heroes and saying that the omicron variant is a plot by the Democrats. Ugh.

Meanwhile, millions of unvaccinated human petri dishes provide a fine place for the virus to keep cranking out new variants. Republicans aren’t the only ones to blame, however. Some conspiracy-minded liberals are also selfishly saying no to getting a lifesaving shot. And there’s plenty of blame to go around for the lagging distribution of vaccines around the world . . . but in some cases that can also be traced back to lies from right-wingers in the good ol’ U.S. of A.