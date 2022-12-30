Out With the Old . . .

It has been, as they say, a year.

While some undoubtedly good things happened in 2022, we’re still paying for the sins of systemic racism, plutocracy, and Trumpism. (And of course, all three of those things often roll into one big toxic ball.)

Along the way we fight over the social media toys of a multi-billionaire and struggle to protect a democracy that is much more fragile than we used to think.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Thankfully Covid was much less of an issue in 2022, Alex Jones is getting taken to the cleaners and a ridiculous white nationalist (who accidentally shot his own eye out) lost in court.

Here’s to an even better 2023, now let’s leave all those those losers in the past once and for all. Happy New Year!