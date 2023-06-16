On the Trail of Top Secret Papers—and Reason

Donald Trump has been booked and fingerprinted (again!) thanks to special counsel Jack Smith’s thirty-seven-count indictment of the Defendant-in-Chief.

The indictment details the path taken by the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and later at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club.

What better place to keep top secret papers, than piled high on the stage of a ballroom? What sneaky foreign spies would ever think to look in such plain sight?

And what spy would ever think important national secrets were left unsecured next to the liquor supply room on the way to the pool?

This would all be funny if it wasn’t for the huge national security risk and the fact that Trump is an awful human being.

So what path has the twice-impeached, twice-indicted former President’s ability to reason taken?

As I mentioned before, it’s clearly not in the frontal lobe of his brain where it belongs.

It’s always a good day when Trump is a step closer to facing justice, but we probably shouldn’t get our hopes up just yet.