Nutzy About the Super Bowl

It still feels strange to spend any time or energy investigating crazy rightwing conspiracies.

Unfortunately, when these conspiracies are spread on Fox News, the nation’s top-rated cable network, and among rightwing influencers who hold sway within the Republican Party, we have to pay attention. Or at the very least make fun at them while mocking their manufactured controversy.

Remember, the current Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce-Joe Biden-Deep State story of subterfuge is brought to you by the same party that brought you “bamboo ballots.”

Here’s to hoping Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden and encourages her fans to vote—just a good old fashioned celebrity endorsement, no conspiracy needed.