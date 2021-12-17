Mark Meadows Mobile

Ex-president Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is in the hot seat of his own making. First, he agreed to testify before the January 6 House committee, then, he got cold feet after he had already handed over thousands of documents.

Our initial tiny peek into the documents Meadows turned over make it abundantly clear that this guy is one of the key players in a disgraceful attempt to overturn a presidential election. If it wasn’t clear enough already, he is in deep. Meadows was next to Trump as the violent insurrection unfolded and had been feeding him conspiracy theories about election fraud in the weeks before.

The very few text messages that have been released by the committee are shocking and revive the horror of the January 6 insurrection. Not only do we need to never forget, we must hold the criminals accountable and prevent this from ever happening again.

And right now, that starts with Mark Meadows.