Jared Kushner’s ‘Affinity Partners’

Jared Kushner just raked in $2 billion from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, even after the fund’s panel of top advisers called Kushner’s new hedge fund, Affinity Partners, “unsatisfactory in all aspects.” How did the boy wonder do it? By supporting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and turning a blind eye to the murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, of course.

Kushner’s fealty to Mohammed bin Salman finally paid off. The slender sellout has been defending MBS for years and is now cashing in. As the crown prince (the Saudi one, not the Jersey one) carried out a purge of the royal family, Kushner helpfully revealed classified U.S. intelligence to MBS about which royals supported his purge and which ones did not. Torture and death followed.

So now, the boy who said not to worry about COVID-19 and thinks he brought peace to the Middle East—all while getting Qatar to bail out his disastrous 666 Fifth Avenue building—has managed to get $2 billion because of his proximity to a murderous Saudi prince and a deranged former U.S. President.

That’s a helluva way to make a living.