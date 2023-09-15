Impeachmagic!

Maybe it’s just an incredible coincidence that rightwing Republican Representative Matt Gaetz was scheduled to give a speech on the floor of the House outlining reasons why they should dump Kevin McCarthy as leader—on the same day McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

The Republican Party, and McCarthy in particular, are heavily leveraged to far-right Trumpists.

The supremely malleable speaker is clearly willing to do anything to keep his shiny new and very tenuous speakership.

Keep in mind that Representative James Comer’s investigation into the Bidens hasn’t turned up a shred of evidence linking Joe to Hunter’s shady deals.

Insider wags say this “deal” with the extremist wing of the party—which has been itching to impeach Biden ever since he beat Donald Trump—is part of an effort to get them on board with McCarthy’s budget deal.

Does anyone really think this will keep them from threatening to blow up the world again to get exactly what they want? (See: negotiating with terrorists.)

Meanwhile, the real leader of the Republicans facing multiple criminal trials is happy to move the attention to conspiratorial corruption fantasies about the current President.