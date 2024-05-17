How To Be Trump’s Veep

The cult is getting cultier.

As speculation grows about who former President Donald Trump will pick as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election, possible contenders are making the trek to his criminal trial in Manhattan in the hopes that the Defendant-in-Chief will look favorably upon them.

And it’s not just contenders for vice president. Mike Johnson—speaker of the House and one of the highest-ranking Republicans in the party—also dropped by Trump’s hush-money trial to parrot MAGA lies.