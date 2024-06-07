Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!

Donald J. Trump is now the first former U.S. President to be a convicted of felony crimes.

Trump was found guilty of thirty-four counts of falsifying business records—records that were tied into a criminal conspiracy to illegally sway the 2016 election. As much as Trump and his rightwing cronies may try, this was not just some minor accounting slip-up that President Joe Biden and a partisan district attorney latched onto.

Now, it looks as if Trumpworld doesn’t much want to talk about trials and crime, including Hunter Biden’s ongoing trial.