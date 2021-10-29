Welcome to Facebook’s Metaverse!

Mark Zuckerberg is all fired up about the “metaverse,” which is basically a virtual reality version of Facebook on steroids. Never mind the fact that the $1 trillion (give or take) company is already under scrutiny for everything from helping launch an insurrection in the United States to human trafficking abroad.

Scores of respected media outlets are collaborating on the “Facebook Papers,” which offer a disturbing look at the tech giant from the inside. The short version is that Facebook is in much more trouble than we thought . . . and is much more dangerous than we thought.

Zuckerberg has been saying everything is fine, not to worry, moderation and artificial intelligence will make everything better. Thanks to whistleblower Frances Haugen, we now know pretty much the opposite is true.