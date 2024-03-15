Doing It All: Bombs and Aid

The horror in Gaza is entering a new phase.

Reports are emerging of starving children and people eating weeds and animal feed to survive, increasing panic and chaos in an already devastating war.

While Israel continues to bomb Gaza, outside nations and aid groups are trying to get humanitarian supplies to the Palestinians, a task that is exceedingly difficult to impossible amid a war.

The United States is now supplying bombs to Israel and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people at the same time.

Talk about absurdity in wartime.