DeSantis and Musk: A Match Made in Hell

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any weirder, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he was running for President in a Twitter live stream event hosted by eccentric billionaire and rising rightwing star, Elon Musk.

The event was of course a technical disaster, with dropped connections, static and feedback that spawned the #DeSaster hashtag.

Not satisfied with a supremely strange and awkward live online campaign launch, the DeSantis campaign quickly released an even stranger video that seemed to feature Elon Musk (complete with flamethrower!) more than the presidential candidate.

It turns out that the guy who bans books, arrests Black voters, and buses desperate asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard for a photo-op . . . may have bad judgement.