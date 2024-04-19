Da Boss Selects His Jury

I know, it’s an insult to mobsters everywhere to compare Donald Trump to a mob boss, but the similarities are just too numerous and recurring to ignore.

A real mob boss would at least be smart enough to not publicly attack the judge and his family.

Jury selection is underway in Trump’s hush money/election interference criminal trial in Manhattan, and the Defendant-in-Chief has already been admonished for intimidating jurors.

I’m all for jury service, but would you be brave enough to give Trump and his legal team your full name and home address?