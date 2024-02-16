Cats Are Cute!

It’s not looking good for the news biz, which means it’s not looking good for truth, elections, and democracy.

In the latest sign (or screaming bullhorn) that Big Tech is distancing itself from news, politics, and social commentary, Meta announced it was no longer going to recommend political content and social commentary on Instagram and Threads.

They’re not going to outright ban the content, but they are going out of their way to NOT promote it on the various Meta platforms. (They had already started deprioritizing news and politics on Facebook.)

In other words, the algorithm is going to do its best to hide information that is essential to a functioning democracy.

News organizations (and yours truly) are realizing that the only defense against the whims of Big Tech is to reach your audience directly . . . and come up with a variety of new and creative ways to support this thing called journalism.